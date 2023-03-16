Prop Spencer Darley and three-quarter/full-back Alfie Goddard have signed for the rest of the season and could feature in Saturday’s game at London Skolars.

Darley, 24, is a product of the Stanningley community club. He was an academy Grand Finalist with Rhinos in 2018 and later had spells with Featherstone Rovers and Keighley Cougars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He played in Hunslet’s pre-season win over Salford Red Devils reserves and is “delighted” to have put pen to paper.

Hunslet coach Alan Kilshaw. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

“I’m determined to make my mark,” he said. “I aim to fully contribute to the cause with committed defence, direct running and a readiness to make the most of on-pitch

opportunities when they arise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I enjoy staying close to the ruck, supporting our hookers when they get the chance to dart out from the play-the-ball, and taking on the defence against the grain.”

Goddard signed an academy contract with Rhinos in 2016 - alongside current Super League star Harry Newman - after impressing for their under-16s.

Hunslet's South Leeds Stadium. Picture by Chris Mangnall/SWpix.com.

He also had academy spells with Castleford Tigers and Bradford Bulls and played for Stanley Rangers and Lock Lane, as well as in Australia with Mullumbimby Giants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was invited to Hunslet by assistant-coach Danny Burton and said: “Any player should want to operate at the highest level he can.

“I’ve been lucky to have been exposed to high professional standards, which I can see are very much in place at Hunslet.

“I didn’t think twice about signing after being offered a contract. We have a young squad and I aim to bring my experience to the cause. I want to play in as many games as I can and help us gain promotion.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coach Alan Kilshaw is excited about both recruits. He said: “Spencer showed up well in the Salford game.

“The stop-start nature of our league campaign has meant chances have been limited, but as the grind of the season kicks in properly I will be expecting him to really push for a regular place in the 17.”

The coach added: “After losing Nico Rizzelli and Rob Worrincy for different reasons, we have been looking for a quality outside-back. Danny let me know of Alfie’s availability and we invited him down for a trial.