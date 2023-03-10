Hunslet came out on top when the sides met at South Leeds Stadium in the same competition last year.

That was Cougars’ only defeat in a season when they won the Betfred League One title and promotion to the second tier.

Their elevated status makes them favourites for this weekend’s third round tie, but Kilshaw reckons his “special group” can make life difficult for Keighley.

Hunslet coach Alan Kilshaw. Picture by Paul Johnson/Hunslet RLFC.

“They have a full-time coach and several full-time players and have held their own so far in the Championship,” Kilshaw noted.

“Everything points towards the odds being heavily stacked in their favour, but we have a special group and a united club on and off the field.”

Kilshaw insisted: “We won’t shirk any challenge and we are ready to shake things up. It’s going to be a physical, rough and tough game, a typical derby and not for the faint hearted.”

Community side Hunslet ARLFC will be expected to progress away to Yorkshire Men’s League outfit Westgate Common.

The game is scheduled for Saturday (1.30pm), but is subject to a pitch inspection and could be put back at least 24 hours.

The Wakefield team are coached by former Matt Bramald who had a spell in charge of Hunslet in League One.

Stanningley, of National Conference Division One, are at home to Championship side Newcastle Thunder on Sunfay (1pm).

The tie was due to be played on Saturday, but has been postponed for a day because of a frozen pitch.

Hunslet (v Keighley): from: Watson, Render, Ryder, Burton, Sweeting, Conroy, H Hallas, S Hallas, Crossley, Jordan-Roberts, York, Knowles, Barcoe, Newbound, Syme, Wray, Whiteley, Punchard, McGrath, Bull, Wheeler.

