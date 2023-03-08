Hunslet got off the mark in League One with a 22-8 defeat of North Wales Crusaders, despite losing Kieron Lawton to an ankle injury early in the game and conceding the first try.

“It was very pleasing to convincingly win a game in which so many factors – Kieron’s injury, going behind and the slow tempo of the match – didn’t suit us,” Kilshaw reflected.

“Fraser Stroud, who hasn’t had a great deal of game-time, did a solid job at scrum-half, although he could be more dominant with his talking.

Harvey Hallas was "immense" for Hunslet against North Wales. Picture by Tony Johnson.

“Jake Sweeting was also good and took his try, very well and our pack is looking good.

“Steve Crossley and Harvey Hallas were immense at prop and Sam Hallas was very effective at hooker and then loose-forward.

“Michael Knowles had a big game and Josh Jordan-Roberts was huge in the second row.”

The Paksiders’ defence was the most pleasing aspect for Kilshaw.

Michael Knowles, seen in pre-season action against Leeds, impressed in Hunslet's win over North Wales. Picture by Craig Hawkhead.

He added: “Other than their opening try, our defence was very good, highlighted by the set before half-time when we kept North Wales, who have two or three players who are very dangerous close to the line, out.

“Even after the break, when we led 12-8, we had to defend three consecutive sets. We did just that, which is a measure of our spirit and our mental toughness.

“Our attack will improve as pitches dry out and our new-look side continues to gel. I’d rather it be this way round than the other.”

The coach admitted it wasn’t a perfect performance and Hunslet will need to be better in certain areas against Championship opposition this weekend.

Kieron Lawton's ankle injury was a concern for Hunslet. Picture by Hunslet RLFC.

“We put ourselves under some pressure by losing possession too often and we have to improve our discipline in that regard, otherwise we’re likely to pay a price,” he conceded.

“Those issues will be rectified, though, given the strong character in the squad.

“The narrow defeat at Doncaster in the opening league game could have affected confidence, but the players held it together.