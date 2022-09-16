Hunslet RLFC appoint Schofield to development role

Jon Schofield, son of Leeds and Great Britain legend Garry Schofield, is charged with raising awareness of the south Leeds club and attracting talented local youngsters to play for Hunslet.

Hunslet Foundation general manager Mikey Nuttall said: “We’re delighted a man with the experience and qualities of Schoey is available and keen to commit.

“He is well known in the area, having played for Oulton Raiders at amateur level and in the professional arena for Hunslet Hawks, York City Knights and Dewsbury Rams, before coaching with Dewsbury and - before the pandemic - Hunslet Warriors in the National Conference League.

Hunslet's South Leeds Stadium. Picture by Chris Mangnall/SWpix.com.

“He is now head coach at Middleton-based rugby union club Leeds Corinthians and, in addition, brings a wealth of added experience as general manager at Wakefield Trinity to the cause.

“He is a fantastic acquisition and the foundation can look to the future with continuing confidence.”

Schofield said: “I thoroughly enjoyed my time as general manager at Wakefield, but my first love is coaching and, having got know Mikey Nuttall through working together on Luke Gale’s `Kicking for Grassroots’ initiative, I’m delighted at the prospect of joining the development team and further developing local children’s rugby league skills.”

Hunslet's coach Alan Kilshaw. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

He added: “South Leeds is a rugby league hotbed, everyone knows that and as a local lad, I know the area and the people very well.

“I’m confident I can make a really positive impact, not least on behalf of Hunslet RLFC in raising awareness of the Parksiders and helping direct some of the many talented players in the area to the club.

“I’ve no doubt my role as coach of Leeds Corinthians rugby union will also be beneficial as a valuable link.”

Hunslet finished seventh in Betfred League One this year, missing a place in the play-offs on points difference.

Coach Alan Kilshaw has pledged to build his squad for 2023 around local players or those with a connection to the club.