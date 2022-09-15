Fellow Rhinos products Josh Jordan-Roberts, Harvey Hallas and Harvey Whiteley are also remaining with the Parksiders for 2023, along with Jack Render, Jamie Greenwood and Fraser Stroud.

Watson, 32, missed most of the 2021 season with an Achilles tendon injury and was sidelined for the second half of this year by a calf muscle problem - both being sustained in games against London Skolars.

Watson joked: “I’ve asked our head coach, Alan Kilshaw, not to play me against the Skolars next year.”

Jimmy Watson, who is staying at Hunslet next season. Picture by Paul Johnson/Hunslet RLFC

But he insisted: “I‘m looking forward to getting back playing and it was a very straightforward decision to agree terms again.

“I’m a south Leeds lad, I love this club and so does my family. I also love playing rugby league and my aim is to see out my career with Hunslet, whenever that may be.

“I want to do my utmost for the team, not least for our fans, who are fantastic and who have always given me tremendous support.”

Of his recovery, Watson said: “My injury is progressing well, I’m well into rehab, I’m doing a lot of swimming and I’m looking forward to getting into pre-season training and being at full fitness for the next campaign.

Josh Jordan-Roberts, with ball, has extended his spell at Hunslet. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

“Killer [Kilshaw] is putting a strong squad together and we’ll be working hard to reward our very loyal supporters.”

Kilshaw is happy with the way his squad is developing for 2023. He said: “It’s really important the squad for next season is a hardworking side that reflects the board, the staff, the supporters and the people of south Leeds.

“We are building the core of the team around players with local roots, or who have strong links with the history and heritage of this club.

“The players we have already retained from last season have absolutely bought into that ethos and reflect those principles, none more than Jimmy, who epitomises our philosophy.

Hunslet coach Alan Kilshaw. Picture by Paul Johnson/Hunslet RLFC.