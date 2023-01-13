The deal has been backed by local firm Tricel Leeds and is aimed at attracting more young fans to matches this year.

Club general manager Lynn Robinson said: “Although, like most clubs, we offer free admission for kids, we are aware that with the current cost of living crisis it can be prohibitively expensive for an adult to accompany them.

“Through our partnership with Tricel we can offer the accompanying adult a discounted price of just £5 to help bring the next generation of supporters to rugby league and to our club.”

Young Hunslet fans will be able to watch players like Harvey Hallas, pictured, for free this year. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Hunslet chairman Kenny Sykes added: “It was clear from the outset that, like us, Tricel are committed to the local community.

“We are extremely grateful for their support and, with the help of the Hunslet Rugby Foundation, we are hoping to see a big take up from families in the area.”

Steve Leat, managing director of Tricel Leeds, said: “Hunslet Rugby League club’s community values are very similar to Tricel’s. Sport is a great way of engaging young people and giving them purpose.

Samisoni Langi, a member of France's World Cup squad, will make his first appearance for Wakefield this weekend. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“As well as supporting one of the oldest clubs in the game, we are delighted to play a part in its growth and over the next few years we look forward to building on this local relationship.”

Meanwhile, new signings Samisoni Langi and Kevin Proctor will both make their first appearance for Wakefield Trinity in Reece Lyne’s testimonial match at home to Halifax on Sunday (2pm).

Coach Mark Applegarth has named a 26-man squad, with Langi - signed from Catalans Dragons - due to start in the centres and Proctor, a former New Zealand international, included at loose-forward.

Winger Jorge Taufua, who suffered a season-ending broken arm just two games into his Trinity career last season, is set to make his comeback as Wakefield aim to build on their 38-20 win over Leeds Rhinos on Boxing Day.