The 29-year-old scored two tries and 17 goals for the Parksiders during an eight-game loan spell from Dewsbury Rams in 2022 and has been playing for Hull Dockers in the community game’s flagship National Conference Premier Division this year.

Beharrell, who previously played in League One for Doncaster, said: “It’s great to be back. I trained with the squad earlier this week and it felt as though I’d never been away.

“I hadn’t wanted to leave Hunslet in the first place, it was a funding issue and although I’ve had other offers during the time I’ve been playing for Hull Dockers, I didn’t want to sign for anyone just for the sake of it. It had to feel right and Hunslet feels right.”

Matty Beharrell, right, with Hunslet coach Alan Kilshaw. Picture by Hunslet RLFC.

Hunslet’s coach Alan Kilshaw is “absolutely delighted” to have Beharrell back, on a contract until the end of this year. He enthused: “He had some outstanding performances in difficult circumstances last season.

“We can look forward to seeing him playing in this new-look team, behind a dominant pack and with a strong edge.

“We have some really good, talented young halves, but we felt we lacked a general and some experience in the number seven position.

Matty Beharrell in action for Hunslet last season. Picture by Paul Johnson/Hunslet RLFC.