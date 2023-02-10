The derby, at South Leeds Stadium (3pm), is Hunslet’s third and final pre-season match before they begin their Betfred League One campaign at Doncaster seven days later.

Jimmy Watson, Joe Burton, Harvey Hallas, Sam Hallas, Josh Jordan-Roberts and Harvey Whiteley all came through Rhinos’ academy system, the latter three playing in Super League for Leeds.

Kilshaw said: “We are into the final week of a very good pre-season and everyone is thoroughly fit and healthy, apart from one longer term casualty in Peter Ryan, who has a hand injury.

Hunslet's Harvey Whiteley makes a point during his Super League debut for Rhinos against Catalans in 2020. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

“Our appetite for hard work is right where it should be and we are all ready to play this Sunday.”

The Parksiders lost to Batley Bulldogs in their opening pre-season fixture before a big win against Salford Red Devils reserves last week.

“We’ve now had a couple of very useful hit-outs against two different types of teams,” Kilshaw noted.

Rhinos academy product Jimmy Watson is in his testimonial year with Hunslet. Picture by Paul Johnson/Hunslet RLFC.

“The match against Batley was very productive [and] we performed well against a leading Championship side.

“The game against Salford also served a highly worthwhile purpose, not least because we left our leadership group out and focused predominantly on our younger players.”

Of who has impressed in pre-season, Kilshaw added: “One I would like to mention is Brad Wheeler, who is a local lad from Hunslet Amateur Rugby League.

“He performed well against Salford, taking his try well and setting up another with a very good run before we took him off; he’s only 18 and it’s only right to nurture him properly at that age.

Hunslet's Harvey Hallas came through Rhinos' academy. Picture by Tony Johnson.

“I stressed to the squad at the start of pre-season training that we would not talk to them about energy and effort - that should be a given. Everyone has provided exactly that and deserves big raps.”

Admission on Sunday is £10 for adults (or £5 if accompanying a child aged under-16, who will be admitted free) and £5 concessions and under 21s.