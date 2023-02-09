Sezer was sin-binned for a high tackle on Lachlan Coote in last weekend’s pre-season defeat at Hull KR.

A ban would have ruled him out of Rhinos’ trip to Warrington Wolves next Thursday in Betfred Super League round one, but the RFL’s match review panel took no further action after studying footage of the incident.

The panel’s notes stated: “Opponent is falling and player does not swing arm into contact.”

Rhinos' Aidan Sezer. Picture by Steve Riding.

Coote, who was sin-binned for his reaction, was charged with grade B striking and fined £250, but not suspended.

Rovers’ Elliot Minchella also avoided further punishment after being sin-binned for a high tackle on Rhinos’ Richie Myler.

The panel stated: “Initial contact is with the shoulder of the opponent and opponent’s head makes secondary contact with the player’s arm.”

Meanwhile, Warrington forward Josh Maguire, an off-season signing fromSt George-Illawarra –could miss the game against Leeds after being sent-off in a pre-season meeting with Leigh Centurions.

He was charged with grade F “unacceptable language”. Leigh’s Taealoaloa Amone was charged with a similar offence.