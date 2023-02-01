Hunslet learn valuable lessons ahead of clash with Salford Red Devils
Hunslet will be looking to put some hard lessons into practice against Salford Red Devils’ reserves on Friday.
The Parksiders were beaten 20-12 by Batley Bulldogs in their opening pre-season game and though boss Alan Kilshaw was “reasonably happy”, he also spotted areas for improvement.
Assessing what he learned, Kilshaw said: “It was a good display against a leading Championship side, but we have to respect the ball more.
“We gave away four penalties when in possession, which clearly isn’t good enough. We’ve watched the video of the match back and what stands out on analysis is that we wasted a few scoring opportunities.
“That was, to a degree, understandable, given it was our first game since last September, but we certainly need to gel together better, not least because losing possession inevitably puts us under more defensive pressure.”
Hunslet came through with no new injury concerns and the coach added: “We defended well for 70 of the 80 minutes, until two late tries led to us coming out on the wrong side of the scoreline.
“In all the circumstances, I can’t be too critical - we’ll get our attacking structure right with more games under our belts, that’s for sure.”
This week’s game was arranged at short notice to replace last month’s fixture against Halifax which was cancelled because of a frozen pitch.
Hunslet complete their pre-season campaign at home to Leeds Rhinos on Sunday, February 12, in the annual Harry Jepson OBE Memorial Trophy derby, a week before their opening Betfred League One fixture at Doncaster.