The Parksiders were beaten 20-12 by Batley Bulldogs in their opening pre-season game and though boss Alan Kilshaw was “reasonably happy”, he also spotted areas for improvement.

Assessing what he learned, Kilshaw said: “It was a good display against a leading Championship side, but we have to respect the ball more.

“We gave away four penalties when in possession, which clearly isn’t good enough. We’ve watched the video of the match back and what stands out on analysis is that we wasted a few scoring opportunities.

Jack Render, Adam Ryder, Jimmy Watson, Harvey Hallas and Steve Crossley help Lewis Wray celebrate his try against Batley. Picture by Paul Johnson/Hunslet RLFC.

“That was, to a degree, understandable, given it was our first game since last September, but we certainly need to gel together better, not least because losing possession inevitably puts us under more defensive pressure.”

Hunslet came through with no new injury concerns and the coach added: “We defended well for 70 of the 80 minutes, until two late tries led to us coming out on the wrong side of the scoreline.

“In all the circumstances, I can’t be too critical - we’ll get our attacking structure right with more games under our belts, that’s for sure.”

Hunslet coach Alan Kilshaw. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

This week’s game was arranged at short notice to replace last month’s fixture against Halifax which was cancelled because of a frozen pitch.

