The 37-year-old, who made his Super League debut for Castleford Tigers in 2004, signed for the Parksiders last month, after spending the 2022 season with their Betfred League One rivals Rochdale Hornets.

Harvey Whiteley, Liam Carr, Fraser Stroud, Sean Croston and Brad Wheeler will all make their first appearance of pre-season and coach Alan Kilshaw will give a run out to three trialists.

Jimmy Watson, Adam Ryder, Joe Burton, Jake Sweeting, Harvey Hallas, Sam Hallas, Steve Crossley, Josh Jordan-Roberts and Michael Knowles all drop out from the squad which lost 20-12 to Batley Bulldogs last Sunday.

Hunslet coach Alan Kilshaw, left, with new signing Rob Worrincy. Picture by Hunslet RLFC.

Jamie Greenwood is serving a suspension imposed last year, when he played for Siddal and Peter Ryan (hand) misses out through injury.

Leeds Rhinos and England player Caitlin Beevers is one of the touch judges for the game which was arranged after Hunslet’s meeting with Halifax last month was cancelled because of a frozen pitch.

Kilshaw said: “This is another opportunity for some players to get some minutes and some competitive action and also push themselves in contention for the 17 in round one.

Harvey Whiteley will feature when Hunslet take on Salford's second-string. Picture by Paul Johnson/Hunslet RLFC.

“We have left some senior players out of the squad and it is a very youthful looking line up.

“It should be exciting for Hunslet supporters to see some players we want to develop over the next few seasons and to see others who are ready to play now.

“Hopefully this game will illustrate the options and depth we feel we have in the squad.”

Of Salford, he added: “They will be very well coached by Stuart Wilkinson and will have lots of energy and enthusiasm. We need to make sure we are ready for a very tough challenge.”

Leeds Rhinos' Caitlin Beevers, player of the match in last year's Betfred Women's Super League Grand Final, will be one of the match officials for Hunslet's pre-season game against Salford. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Hunslet (v Salford): from Render, Lawton, Conroy, York, Barcoe, Newbound, Jordan Syme, Wray, Whiteley, Walton, Punchard, Carr, Stroud, McGrath, Bull, Croston, Wheeler, Worrincy, plus three trialists.

Kick-off: Friday, 8pm.