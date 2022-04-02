Hunslet boss Alan Kilshaw calls for more consistency against Oldham
HUNSLET WILL aim to double up in Betfred League One when Oldham visit South Leeds Stadium tomorrow – but coach Alan Kilshaw wants an improvement on their performance in last week’s round one win at London Skolars.
“The biggest challenge for us this weekend is to find the required level of consistency throughout the 80 minutes,” Kilshaw said.
“We’ve got to make sure we learn from [last week’s] game and not just focus on the fact we won. We were pretty poor with the ball in the first half, but our defence was good. In the second half we did enough to win, but we have to get rid of our inconsistencies and do what we practice under pressure.”
Winger Wayne Reittie has recovered from a back injury and is added to Hunslet’s squad, alongside second-row Liam Carr.
The main stand at Hunslet’s South Leeds Stadium will be named in honour of club legend Geoff Gunney at tomorrow’s game.
In the Betfred Championship tomorrow, Featherstone Rovers play host to Sheffield Eagles and Batley Bulldogs visit Barrow Raiders.
Hunslet (v Oldham): from Watson, Reittie, Render, Mossop,Hartley, Gibbons, Mallinson, Hallas, Whiteley, Jordan-Roberts, Summers, Syme, Berry, O’Hanlon, Stableford, Jones-Bishop, Rowley, Horn, Paga, Carr, Sanderson.
Referee: Brad Milligan (Cumbria).
Kick-off: Tomorrow, 3pm.