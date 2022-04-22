Trinity were beaten 54-10 and 36-6 by Wigan Warriors, either side of a 34-4 loss to Castleford Tigers.

They will field a stronger side tomorrow than at DW Stadium four days ago, when some key players were rested, but assistant-coach Francis Cummins admitted: “The last two games, we haven’t been at our best.”

He said: “Defensively we were really poor, which we haven’t been all year.

Wakefield Trinity head coach Willie Poching and his assistant Francis Cummins. Picture: Steve Riding.

“We have been good and committed, but we probably let ourselves down there.

“The DNA of the team is they work really hard, but we’ve not been getting things right early on and we’ve chased our tails.

“They’ve worked hard on the back of it, but we’ve not given ourselves a chance in either game, through different circumstances.

“When we are all firing and working hard and getting things right first time, that’s where confidence comes from.”

Star winger Tom Johnstone could return to the Wakefield Trinity side to face Hull KR. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Cummins warned: “We can’t afford to be defensively poor against this team, because they do play and they want to throw the ball about. We’ve been really disappointed over Easter and we’ve just got to get back to having a good performance.”

Tom Johnstone and David Fifita could both return for Trinity following injury and Tinirau Arona, Jordan Crowther, Max Jowitt and Harry Bowes are also in contention for a recall.

Cummins said: “I think Tom has got a better chance than Dave, but we’re not sure if either of them will be back.

“Hopefully we’ll have both of them, but we are having to wait until game day at the moment, which is not ideal.”

Wakefield Trinity's David Fifita could return to face Hull KR. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Liam Hood remains on the casualty list with a shoulder injury.

Wakefield Trinity: from Jowitt, Johnstone, Lyne, Miller, Lino, Battye, Arona, Ashurst, Tanginoa, Pitts, Crowther, Batchelor, Gaskell, Kay, Walker, Aydin, Adebiyi, Bowes, Murphy, C Hall, Fifita.

Hull KR: from Coote, Crooks, Takairangi, Kenny-Dowall, R Hall, Abdull, Vete, King, Hadley, Linnett, Storton, Litten, Sims, Minchella, Keinhorst, Milnes, Maher, Ryan, Wood, Richards, Laulu-Togaga’e.

Referee: Aaaon Moore (Wigan).