Briscoe joined Leeds in 2014 and is their second-longest-serving player, behind Liam Sutcliffe who will move to Hull next year.

His contract expires at the end of this season and coach Rohan Smith last week confirmed the 32-year-old centre/winger has not been offered a new deal “at this stage”.

Leigh are top of the Betfred Championship and favourites to win promotion to Super League for 2023.

Tom Briscoe on the ball for Rhinos against St Helens. Picture by Bruce Rollinson

They are understood to have identified Briscoe as a possible target to strengthen their squad if they do secure a place at the top table.

Super League clubs are allowed seven overseas players and Leigh currently have double that number in their squad, meaning they will need to replace some of their imports with home-grown talent if they win this year’s Grand Final.

They have already recruited winger Josh Charnley on loan from Warrington Wolves ahead of beginning a two-year contract next season.

Tom Briscoe scored five tries at Wembley in 2015. Picture by Steve Riding.

Briscoe would add experience and quality to Centurions’ squad, having made 202 appearances for Leeds, on top of 147 for his previous club Hull.

His total of 93 Leeds tries includes five in the 2015 Challenge Cup final, when he won the Lance Todd Trophy as man of the match.

Briscoe has been sidelined since suffering an ankle injury in April.

He underwent surgery and is not yet in full training, but Smith is hopeful he will be back on the field before the end of this season.

Josh Charnley joined Leigh on loan from Warrington earlier this season. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com