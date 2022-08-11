Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McGuire, who will face Rhinos as interim-coach for the first time on Friday, is impressed with the way Rohan Smith has turned Leeds around after their poor start to 2022.

Rhinos are sixth in the table and on a run of three successive victories, but will drop out of the play-off spots if Rovers win at Sewell Group Craven Park.

“I think the ammunition was there, the players were there,” McGuire said.

Brett Delaney and Danny McGuire celebrate Rhinos' Challenge Cup final win over v Castleford Tigers at Wembley in 2014. Picture by Steve Riding.

"Everything that’s given to you at Leeds, there’s no excuses not to do well.

“Rohan is an experienced coach, he has worked with some great coaches in the NRL and was probably ready to take on that mantle.

“He is doing a great job so it wasn’t a surprise they were going to find some form and do well.

“I think they are potential dark horses for a good run at the back end of the season.”

Danny McGuire scores in his last game for Leeds, the 2017 Grand Final win agaonst Castleford. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Smith is nephew of Tony Smith - who coached McGuire at Leeds and appointed him to Rovers’ backroom staff - and recognises similarities in how they approach the game.

“I don’t know Rohan personally, but I definitely can see some things in the way Leeds are trying to play and their style,” he added.

“They seem to be playing at a good tempo, with lots of ball movement and people taking opportunities.

Brett Delaney celebrates Rhinos' win at St Helens in 2018. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

“Tony was very much that type of coach, he backed his players to make good decisions and backed their skill levels.

“You can definitely see that type of intent and style in Leeds’ play at the minute.”

Friday will also be a big day for McGuire’s assistant Brett Delaney, who played in four of Leeds’ Grand Final wins.

McGuire brought Delaney to Rovers, from York City Knights, last month and said: “He has been brilliant, outstanding.

“There’s not many better defenders in the game than Frog [Delaney] when he was on.

“He put his body and his face where it hurt and I think instilling that drive and commitment into our players is something he has been really good at.

“We’ve got lots of things to fix up defensively, that’s a work in progress for us, but there’s definitely been improvements over the past month.

“A lot of that has to do with Frog’s approach and the way he delivers some things.