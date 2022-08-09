But the eight-time Grand Final winner - and one of the greatest players in Leeds’ history - insists that is because of the situation on the table, rather than sentimentality.

McGuire scored 267 tries in 424 games for Leeds from 2001-2017 before finishing his playing career with a two-season stint at Hull KR and then joining the backroom staff there.

He was appointed interim-coach last month when ex-Rhinos boss Tony Smith was sacked and will stay on as an assistant next year under Willie Peters.

Hull KR coach and Rhinos legend Danny McGuire. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Friday’s game is vital for both clubs with Leeds sitting sixth in Betfred Super League, three places but just a single point above Rovers and McGuire stressed: “In a way, it probably does mean a little bit more.”

He said: “There’s the old cliche of ‘take every game as it comes’, but sometimes you’ve got to approach things a little bit differently.

“There is a bit more importance on this in regards situations and where both teams are standing.

“If we’ve got ambitions to be playing in the big games at the end of the year, we’ve probably got to get the job done this week - and I am sure Leeds will be saying the same.

Danny McGuire, front row centre, captained Leeds to victory at Old Trafford in his final game for them, five years ago. Picture by Bruce Rollinson

“It’s not just another game, it is really important and we need to make sure we invest everything on Friday night.”

McGuire admitted he will always have a connection with Rhinos, but insisted he is fully committed to Rovers and his family, traditionally Leeds supporters, will also be cheering the red and whites.

“I still like to see Leeds do well, but my sole focus at the minute is doing my best for this club,” he stated.

Danny McGuire scores for Rhinos against Wigan in 2005. Picture by Steve Riding.

The Robins’ boss was at Headingley last Sunday - along with Hull KR’s ex-Leeds players Ryan Hall and Matt Parcell - when Rhinos beat Salford Red Devils 34-14.

“They look a totally different team,” he said of Leeds’ resurgence under coach Rohan Smith, nephew of Tony Smith.

“I thought they started really well [against Salford].

“They played some good rugby to start the game, then Salford had a good patch and tested Leeds a fair bit, but Leeds are in a position now - probably similar to us - where they are finding a way to get the job done, which probably wouldn’t have happened before Rohan took over.

“They have got a bit more steel about them and even when things go against them they find a way to come through the other side.

“That’s a really good quality to have as a team.

“They are missing a few players, they’ve had a few suspensions, but they are littered with quality players, so it’s a good challenge for us and we’re looking forward to it.”

Rhinos are without Rhyse Martin, Aidan Sezer and David Fusitu’a who were all suspended over incidents in the win against Salford.