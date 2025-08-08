Hull KR v Castleford Tigers preview: better effort demanded as Chris Chester expects 'positive' response

It looks like mission impossible, but interim-coach Chris Chester is expecting a “positive performance” from lowly Castleford Tigers at table-topping Hull KR tomorrow (Saturday).

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tigers are third from bottom in Betfred Super League, a massive 24 points behind the Robins. But Castleford were a penalty kick away from winning at Sewell Group Craven Park in round two, six months ago, before being pipped 19-18 in golden-point extra-time and Chester reckons they will give a good account of themselves, provided they can match the hosts’ intensity.

Tigers are on the back of a 40-0 drubbing at St Helens two weeks ago and Chester admitted tomorrow’s game is a “very similar challenge”. He warned: “They are a very physical team who are very good at putting you in a corner and making you work hard to get out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Last week we kicked the ball six or seven times from inside our own 30, which shows we struggled to get out of our red zone. They are very good at strangling you and they are top of the league for a reason.

Tex Hoy on the attack for Castleford Tigers against Leeds Rhinos in May. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

“It is another massive step up for us. We know what they are going to throw at us and everything they do, they do with speed. They’ve got two big wingers who get them on the front foot and an unbelievable forward pack.

“We have just got to match that intensity and I am looking forward to seeing how these guys respond this week. There are things I didn’t get right last week, I am still learning about this team and I am looking forward to a positive performance on Saturday.”

More effort is the minimum requirement from Tigers, according to Chester. He added: “I was disappointed with the effort levels against Saints. I can cop getting beat by the better side and St Helens were, but we should never get beaten on effort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh Hodson - seen being tackled by Elliot Minchella, Jez LItten and Tyrone May during Castleford Tigers' defeat at Hull KR in February - has been drafted into the squad for Saturday's return. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“That’s what disappointed me more than anything. It looked like we turned a corner against Warrington, when our effort levels were really high, but we put in a sub-standard performance two weeks ago.

“We’ve shown in parts what we can do when we’re on it and connected, but we had no real connection in the first 40 minutes and there was a lack of intent about us through the middle. It is frustrating and something we need to get right and will get right.”

Full-back or stand-off Tex Hoy has recovered from a calf muscle injury and could feature for the first time since May. Josh Hodson is also back in contention for Tigers, along with Jeremiah Simbiken who was suspended for the game two weeks ago.

Muizz Mustapha, Jenson Windley and George Hill are vying for a return to the 17. Centre Zac Cini drops out after suffering a serious facial injury against Saints and Andy Djeukessi, who made his debut at TW Stadium, has joined Workington Town on loan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jeremiah Simbiken is available for Castleford Tigers after a one-match ban. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Hull KR: Davies, Hiku, Burgess, Lewis, Sue, Litten, Waerea-Hargreaves, Hadley, Batchelor, Minchella, McIlorum, Luckley, Whitbread, Martin, Broadbent, Tanginoa, Brown, Doro, Leyland, Mourgue, Booth.

Castleford Tigers: from Hoy, Wood, Asi, Lawler, Simbiken, Mellor, Westerman, Griffin, Robb, Hodson, Hall, Mustapha, L Senior, Rooney, Simm, Hill, Windley, Singleton, Amone, Atkin, Stimson.

Referee: Tom Grant (Leeds). Kick-off: Saturday, 3pm.