Hull KR v Castleford Tigers: Boss Lee Radford confident ahead of Challenge Cup quarter-final

Boss Lee Radford reckons Castleford Tigers are in much better shape now than when they lost at Hull KR in February.

By Peter Smith
Friday, 8th April 2022, 6:00 am

Tigers return to Sewell Group Craven Park on Friday for a Betfred Challenge Cup quarter-final on the back of successive wins.

They were beaten 26-10 at the same ground six weeks ago, but Radford insisted “We are definitely better off personnel-wise now.”

He said: “We’ve only got a couple missing - though George [Lawler, who is suspended] would have been a real asset to us this weekend.

Lee Radford. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

“Morale is good, but that has not been an issue; even after the losses we’ve been pretty good around the place.

“I just think the buy-in over the last month and the good stuff we’ve been doing on the back of that has definitely helped us.”

A win would leave Tigers just one game away from a second successive appearance in the final, following last year’s Wembley defeat by St Helens.

Radford coached Hull to back-to-back Challenge Cup wins in 2016 and 2017 and described it as a “special competition”.

He said: “It is the easiest achievable [competition to win], I think, of the two.

“But it is all about Friday and Friday night’s performance.

“You get one opportunity at it so taking that opportunity is incredibly important.”

