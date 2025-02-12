Hull KR forward makes loan move to Leeds rugby league club Hunslet RLFC

By Peter Smith
Published 12th Feb 2025, 14:14 BST
Hunslet RLFC have signed a teenage forward on loan from Super League Hull KR.

Prop Zach Fishwick, aged 19, has joined Hunslet on an initial two-week deal and could feature in Sunday’s Betfred Championship opener at Barrow Raiders. Fishwick made seven Super League appearances for the Robins in 2022, scoring one try.

He played eight times on loan for Featherstone Rovers last year and turned out twice with Bradford Bulls under a similar deal. Hunslet are without pack men Matty Fletcher, Brad Clavering and Keelan Foster because of injury and coach Dean Muir said: “We are delighted to bring in a player of Zach’s quality.

“He’s big and offers punch in the middle. He suits our playing style and will be invaluable with us having a number of middles out.”

