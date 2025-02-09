Hunslet RLFC gave a good account of themselves for 40 minutes before being overpowered 34-6 by Super League Huddersfield Giants in the Betfred Challenge Cup today (Sunday).

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The newly-promoted Championship side took an early lead and were only 12-6 adrift at the break, but Giants’ full-time fitness told in the second period, when the hosts couldn’t get over halfway. Hunslet gave a debut to former Challenge Cup runners-up Kevin Larroyer and Greg Eden, who opened the scoring after eight minutes. Matty Beharrell put up a high kick which Giants winger Elliot Wallis spilled and Eden - who had a spell with Huddersfield - reacted quickly to swoop over.

Beharrell added the extras and Hunslet were ahead until the end of the first quarter, when Harry Rushton powered in. Nice hands across the line ended with Adam Swift crossing at the corner soon afterwards. Liam Rush converted both and improved Wallis’ close-range interception at the start of the second half before being hurt in a huge tackle by Australian stand-off Lachlan Hanneghan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tui Lolohea created tries for Jake Bibby and Swift, with a clever kick and then lovely pass over the top and Joe Greenwood scored Giants’ sixth and final try, two of the last three being goaled by George Flanagan.

Greg Eden scored a try on his Hunslet RLFC debut against Huddersfield Giants in the Betfred Challenge Cup. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Hunslet RLFC: Watson, Turner, Booth, Jowitt, Eden, Hanneghan, Beharrell, Hallas, Whitmore, Larroyer, Wood, Welham, Syme. Subs Berry, Roberts, O’Hanlon, Webb-Campbell.

Huddersfield Giants: Gagai, Swift, Bibby, Hewitt, Wallis, Lolohea, Rush, Wilson, Woolford, Burgess, Ruston, Greenwood, Golding. Subs Flanagan, Billington, Bibby, Rogers.

Referee: Tom Grant. (Leeds). Attendance: 985.