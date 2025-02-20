Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Wakefield Trinity winger Lee Kershaw could make his Castleford Tigers debut at home to St Helens on Saturday.

His inclusion is one of two changes to the 21-man squad coach Danny McGuire named ahead of last week’s golden-point extra-time defeat at Hull KR. Kershaw has joined Tigers on an initial two-week loan from Hull KR, after spending last season with London Broncos and forward Alex Mellor comes into contention after injury.

On-loan Saints man Ben Davies, a substitute last week, is not allowed to play against his parent club and Will Tate, who didn’t feature in the 17 at Craven Park, is ruled out with ankle damage which could keep him on the sidelines for four months.

Lee Kershaw has joined Castleford Tigers on loan from Hull KR. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Saints coach Paul Wellens has made two changes to his 21 following last week’s 82-0 hammering of Salford Red Devils. Lewis Murphy - who suffered a hamstring injury in that game and is facing an eight-10-week layoff - and Moses Mbye drop out and are replaced by hooker Jake Burns and half-back George Whitby.

Tigers’ 21 is: Tex Hoy, Zac Cini, Sam Wood, Innes Senior, Daejarn Asi, Liam Watts, Liam Horne, George Lawler, Jeremiah Simbiken, Alex Mellor, Joe Westerman, Judah Rimbu, George Griffin, Luke Hooley, Josh Hodson, Muizz Mustapha, Sylvester Namo, Fletcher Rooney, Josh Simm, Dan Okoro, Lee Kershaw.

Saints’ initial squad is: Jack Welsby, Kyle Feldt, Mark Percival, Jon Bennison, Tristan Sailor, Jonny Lomax, Alex Walmsley, Daryl Clark, Matty Lees, Curtis Sironen, Joe Batchelor, Morgan Knowles, James Bell, Matt Whitley, Agnatius Paasi, Jake Wingfield, George Delaney, Noah Stephens, Jake Burns, Harry Robertson, George Whitby.