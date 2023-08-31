It really is win or bust for Leeds Rhinos when they travel to Hull FC on Saturday.

Sitting four points outside the play-offs with only eight left to play for, the top-six will be out of reach if Leeds lose.

Hull are in a similar situation so it is likely to be a tense afternoon. Here’s a scene-setter.

Betfred Super League round 24

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hull's Liam Sutcliffe scores against his former club, Leeds, at Headingley in March. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Where and when?

Venue: KCOM Stadium

Date: Saturday, September 2

Time: 3pm.

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith, right and Hull boss Tony Smith are interviewed by Sky TV's Jenna Brooks before the sides' meeting at Headingley in February. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull’s star man: Centre Liam Sutcliffe is one away from 250 career appearances, 223 of those being for Rhinos from 2013-22. He was a try scorer when Hull won 22-18 at Headingley in February and will be looking for another big game against his former club.

Key battle: Two members of a rugby league dynasty will cross swords for the third time this season. Hull coach Tony Smith drew first blood with a win at Headingley in February, but his nephew Rohan Smith, the Leeds boss, gained revenge two months later, so this week is the decider for family bragging rights.

Previous meeting: April 14, 2023. Super League round nine. Rhinos 34 (Tries Handley 2, McDonnell, Holroyd, Oledzki, Martin. Goals Martin 5), Hull 10 (Tries Tuimavave, Litten. Goal McNamara). Referee Jack Smith. Attendance: 12,644.

Tom Holroyd on his way to scoring for Rhinos in April's home win over Hull. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.