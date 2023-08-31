Hull FC v Leeds Rhinos scene-setter: opposition star man, key battle, previous meeting and verdict
Sitting four points outside the play-offs with only eight left to play for, the top-six will be out of reach if Leeds lose.
Hull are in a similar situation so it is likely to be a tense afternoon. Here’s a scene-setter.
Betfred Super League round 24
Where and when?
Venue: KCOM Stadium
Date: Saturday, September 2
Time: 3pm.
Hull’s star man: Centre Liam Sutcliffe is one away from 250 career appearances, 223 of those being for Rhinos from 2013-22. He was a try scorer when Hull won 22-18 at Headingley in February and will be looking for another big game against his former club.
Key battle: Two members of a rugby league dynasty will cross swords for the third time this season. Hull coach Tony Smith drew first blood with a win at Headingley in February, but his nephew Rohan Smith, the Leeds boss, gained revenge two months later, so this week is the decider for family bragging rights.
Previous meeting: April 14, 2023. Super League round nine. Rhinos 34 (Tries Handley 2, McDonnell, Holroyd, Oledzki, Martin. Goals Martin 5), Hull 10 (Tries Tuimavave, Litten. Goal McNamara). Referee Jack Smith. Attendance: 12,644.
Verdict: The only half-back in Rhinos’ squad, 18-year-old Jack Sinfield, has just seven first team appearances to his name and while he is a terrific prospect, it is a big ask without an experienced partner. For the most part, Rhinos’ defence is in decent shape and they have strike power on the edges, but chances may be few and far between so it will take a big effort from Leeds to win this one.