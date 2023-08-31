After two months on the sidelines, Leeds Rhinos star Harry Newman is feeling “fit, strong and powerful” a couple of games into his comeback.

The centre missed eight games after suffering the latest in a series of hamstring injuries during a home loss to St Helens in May.

He returned as a substitute when Rhinos beat Warrington Wolves at Headingley on August 20 and played throughout last Sunday’s defeat at his hometown club Huddersfield Giants.

Now Newman says he is determined to finish this season strongly, giving him a platform for a big year in 2024 and possible England selection for this autumn’s Test series against Tonga.

Harry Newman tackles Huddersfield Giants' Esan Marsters. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

“I did 50 minutes against Warrington and 80 [on Sunday] and I felt fit, strong and powerful,” Newman reported. “I am not quite back to my best yet, but I reckon that will come in the next couple of weeks.”

The 23-year-old sat out the first three matches of the current campaign as he completed his recovery from hamstring damage sustained last season, but is on course for his highest number of appearances since 2019

“I made seven appearances last year and [the Giants game] was my 14th this season so it is progress,” he added.

“Hopefully I can stay fit for the rest of this year and that’ll be 18 games. Match fitness makes a big difference.

Harry Newman tangles with Giants' Sam Hewitt. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

“You can do more of the explosive stuff for longer - having been out for 12 weeks and played for 58 minutes and 80 minutes, it can get you blowing at times.

“It is tough, but I always work hard, no matter what happens; that’s what I am and what I do and I will be pushing on at the end of the year to give myself the best chance of being in that international set-up, which I have missed out on so many times.”

The defeat at Huddersfield left Rhinos four points outside the top-six with only four games remaining and Newman accepts the play-offs are “probably a bit of a push now after that loss”.

He conceded: “It’s disappointing, but all we can do is hold our heads up high. We have got a lot of players out, but it is about who is here and I thought from one-17 everybody put their hand up and had a massive dig.

Harry Newman is helped from the field after suffering a hamstring injury during Rhinos' home loss to St Helens in May. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“Probably some things didn’t go our way, but that’s the nature of professional sport. We won’t write ourselves off, it would be daft to do that, but we probably have to win four out of four.

“We have got some tough games, but as a team we are close, we are tight-knit; we spoke after [last week’s game about sticking together and that’s all we can do.

“I was proud of the team last week and how we stuck together when things went against us, but it was a disappointing day for us.”

Rhinos were reduced to 16 available players in the first half at Huddersfield when James Bentley was knocked out.

Play was stopped for more than 10 minutes before the second-rower was taken by stretcher to a waiting ambulance.