Hull FC sign ex-Castleford Tigers and Warrington Wolves forward Oliver Holmes
The 31-year-old has penned a two-year deal and is the fourth Leigh Leopards player making the move to MKM Stadium, after Ed Chamberlain, whose signing was also announced today (Tuesday), John Asiata and Zak Hardaker. Holmes made 228 appearances in a 12-season spell with Tigers before joining Warrington Wolves ahead of the 2022 season and Leigh the following year.
Hull director of rugby Richie Myler said: “Oliver brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our back-row options in 2025. He has been one of the most consistent performers in his position over the last decade and we’re pleased to add him to our ranks. We’re hoping he can play a key role in using that experience to help develop some of the young, talented forwards we have at our disposal next season.”
Chamberlain, 28, had a spell on loan with Hull earlier this term and has also played for Widnes Vikings, Whitehaven, Workington Town, Bradford Bulls and Salford Red Devils. “We were really impressed with Ed’s attitude and application,” Myler said of the goal-kicking centre.
“Even though he was only with us for two games he slotted in well and has been someone we were keen to bring in on a permanent basis ever since. Centre is a position we’re keen to strengthen and add some further depth to in 2025 and he also brings some important versatility, which is always an added bonus in the modern game.”
