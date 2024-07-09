Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Castleford Tigers forward Oliver Holmes will join Hull FC next season.

The 31-year-old has penned a two-year deal and is the fourth Leigh Leopards player making the move to MKM Stadium, after Ed Chamberlain, whose signing was also announced today (Tuesday), John Asiata and Zak Hardaker. Holmes made 228 appearances in a 12-season spell with Tigers before joining Warrington Wolves ahead of the 2022 season and Leigh the following year.

Hull director of rugby Richie Myler said: “Oliver brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our back-row options in 2025. He has been one of the most consistent performers in his position over the last decade and we’re pleased to add him to our ranks. We’re hoping he can play a key role in using that experience to help develop some of the young, talented forwards we have at our disposal next season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chamberlain, 28, had a spell on loan with Hull earlier this term and has also played for Widnes Vikings, Whitehaven, Workington Town, Bradford Bulls and Salford Red Devils. “We were really impressed with Ed’s attitude and application,” Myler said of the goal-kicking centre.