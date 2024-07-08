Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers star Zak Hardaker has spoken publicly for the first time since signing for Hull FC on a deal beginning next season.

The full-back or centre - who has also played in Betfred Super Super for Wigan Warriors, with Featherstone Rovers in the Championship and at NRL outfit Penrith Panthers - has signed a two-year contract. He is Hull’s fourth signing for 2025 after current Leigh Leopards teammate John Asiata, Catalans Dragons play-maker Jordan Abdull and Salford Red Devils hooker Amir Bourouh.

“When a club like Hull FC wants to bring you in, you tend to sit up and listen,” Hardaker said. “I'm really excited to join a club like this for 2025. Next year will be my 16th playing professionally and I hope the experience I've gained from all of that time will be really valuable for a lot of the promising youngsters coming through at the club.”

Zak Hardaker, right, shakes hands with Leeds Rhinos captain Cameron Smith after Leigh Leopards' defeat at AMT Headingley last month. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.