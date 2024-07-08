Hull FC land former Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers star Zak Hardaker
and live on Freeview channel 276
The full-back or centre - who has also played in Betfred Super Super for Wigan Warriors, with Featherstone Rovers in the Championship and at NRL outfit Penrith Panthers - has signed a two-year contract. He is Hull’s fourth signing for 2025 after current Leigh Leopards teammate John Asiata, Catalans Dragons play-maker Jordan Abdull and Salford Red Devils hooker Amir Bourouh.
“When a club like Hull FC wants to bring you in, you tend to sit up and listen,” Hardaker said. “I'm really excited to join a club like this for 2025. Next year will be my 16th playing professionally and I hope the experience I've gained from all of that time will be really valuable for a lot of the promising youngsters coming through at the club.”
Hull director of rugby Richie Myler played alongside Hardaker for Leeds in the 2022 Grand Final. “We’re delighted to be adding one of the most experienced outside-backs in the game to our ranks,” he said of the 2015 Man of Steel. “Zak has achieved almost everything there is to achieve in the sport, he is a winner and we’re hoping he can become one of our key figures over the next couple of years.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.