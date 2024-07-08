Disciplinary news as Warrington Wolves ace banned v Leeds Rhinos: Wigan Warriors, St Helens, Hull FC also hit

By Peter Smith
Published 8th Jul 2024, 14:30 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2024, 12:30 BST
Eight players, from five different clubs, have today been charged by the RFL’s match review panel.

Three of them were suspended over incidents in last weekend’s Betfred Super League matches, including a Warrington Wolves star who could miss Thursday’s home game against Leeds Rhinos, pending an appeal. All eight charges were for a grade B offence, but some players received a harsher punishment based on their previous record. Here’s the full list of charges.

1. Disciplinary news

Grade B head contact: £250 fine.

2. Mike Cooper (Wigan Warriors)

Grade B head contact: £250 fine.Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Grade B dangerous contact: £250 fine.

3. Robbie Mulhern (Leigh Leopards)

Grade B dangerous contact: £250 fine.Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Grade B dangeropus contact: £250 fine.

4. Luke Thompson (Wigan Warriors)

Grade B dangeropus contact: £250 fine.Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Grade B dangerous throw/lift: one-match penalty notice.

5. Brad O’Neill (Wigan Warriors)

Grade B dangerous throw/lift: one-match penalty notice.Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Grade B head contact: £250 fine.

6. John Asiata (Leigh Leopards)

Grade B head contact: £250 fine.Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

