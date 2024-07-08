Disciplinary news as Warrington Wolves ace banned v Leeds Rhinos: Wigan Warriors, St Helens, Hull FC also hit

Three of them were suspended over incidents in last weekend’s Betfred Super League matches, including a Warrington Wolves star who could miss Thursday’s home game against Leeds Rhinos, pending an appeal. All eight charges were for a grade B offence, but some players received a harsher punishment based on their previous record. Here’s the full list of charges.
The latest match review panel verdicts.Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
Grade B head contact: £250 fine.Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
Grade B dangerous contact: £250 fine.Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
Grade B dangeropus contact: £250 fine.Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
Grade B dangerous throw/lift: one-match penalty notice.Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
Grade B head contact: £250 fine.Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
