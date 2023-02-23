Burrow - who was diagnosed with the terminal illness motor neurone disease in 2019 - and his wife Lindsey will receive £77,777.77 from The Good Racing Company, which raised the money through shares in its charity horse Beep Beep Burrow.

The announcement was made on Wednesday at Doncaster Races, where Beep Beep Burrow ran for the second time.

Good Racing Company ambassadors Barrie McDermott - a former teammate of Burrow - and professional jockey Paul Hanagan asked the ex-player’s family and friends to hold up placards revealing the amount.

Beep Beep Burrow at Doncaster Racecourse. Picture by Louise Pollard.

The £77,777.77 donation will be added to The Rob Burrow 7 Discretionary Trust, giving Rob and Lindsey the flexibility to spend the money on whatever they need to improve his quality of life, from accessible housing to medication.

Rob Burrow, who wore the number seven jersey for Rhinos, said: “I’d like to thank Phil [Hawthorne, founder] and all of The Good Racing Company members for this unbelievable donation.

“Over the past few years I’ve been continually overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity of the British public and this latest fundraising donation is another reminder of that.”

Lindsey Burrow added: “Rob and I are over the moon by this generous donation. We want to thank all The Good Racing Company members for their dedication and support. This money will have a really big impact on our family life.”

Rob Burrow receives a donation of £77,777 from The Good Racing Company at Doncaster Races. L-R Barrie McDermott, Mark Newton, Irene Burrow, Rob Burrow, Graham Newton, Lindsey Burrow, Sharon Newton. Picture by Nigel Kirby.

She went on: “Living with motor neurone disease is a challenge for the whole family, but a donation of this size will allow us to invest in improvements and pay for ongoing costs that will help take the pressure off by making our day to day lives easier. It’s amazing. I’m still so shocked.”

Beep Beep Burrow ran in the Virgin Bet Five Open National Hunt Flat Race, but was pulled up by his jockey Conor O’Farrell in the closing stages.

The horse returned to the parade ring in good shape and he’s been given the all clear by the vet, The Good Racing Company say.

Rob Burrow at Doncaster Races where he received a donation of £77,777 from The Good Racing Company. Picture by Nigel Kirby.

Founder Phil Hawthorne commented: “We’re delighted by Beep Beep Burrow’s performance.

“He shows enormous promise and has already brought a lot of excitement to our members. I’m thrilled to be making this donation.

“Rob and Lindsey Burrow never cease to inspire the nation, and I hope this money goes some way to making life easier for them.”