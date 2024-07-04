Huge boost for Leeds Rhinos: 4 key men return to 21-man squad v London Broncos
Centre Harry Newman, winger Ash Handley, hooker Andy Ackers and prop Sam Lisone have all been named in Rhinos’ initial 21-man squad after missing the win over Leigh Leopards two weeks ago because of concussion. Newman and Handley - who played for England in last Saturday’s Test win over France at Toulouse - were hurt in last month’s defeat at Hull FC, along with Lisone. Ackers has missed Leeds’ last three matches.
Corey Johnson, who was among the substitutes, drops out from the side which beat Leigh. Ben Littlewood retains his place in the initial squad and will make his debut if selected.
Rhinos’ 21-man squad is: Lachie Miller, David Fusitu’a, Harry Newman, Paul Momirovski, Ash Handley, Brodie Croft, Matt Frawley, Mikolaj Oledzki, Andy Ackers, Rhyse Martin, Cameron Smith, Jarrod O'Connor, Sam Lisone, James McDonnell, Justin Sangare, Mickael Goudemand, Jack Sinfield, Alfie Edgell, Ned McCormack, Ben Littlewood, Sam Eseh.
