Leeds Rhinos have been handed a huge boost ahead of Saturday’s home clash with London Broncos.

Centre Harry Newman, winger Ash Handley, hooker Andy Ackers and prop Sam Lisone have all been named in Rhinos’ initial 21-man squad after missing the win over Leigh Leopards two weeks ago because of concussion. Newman and Handley - who played for England in last Saturday’s Test win over France at Toulouse - were hurt in last month’s defeat at Hull FC, along with Lisone. Ackers has missed Leeds’ last three matches.