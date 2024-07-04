Huge boost for Leeds Rhinos: 4 key men return to 21-man squad v London Broncos

By Peter Smith
Published 4th Jul 2024, 12:08 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2024, 12:35 BST
Leeds Rhinos have been handed a huge boost ahead of Saturday’s home clash with London Broncos.

Centre Harry Newman, winger Ash Handley, hooker Andy Ackers and prop Sam Lisone have all been named in Rhinos’ initial 21-man squad after missing the win over Leigh Leopards two weeks ago because of concussion. Newman and Handley - who played for England in last Saturday’s Test win over France at Toulouse - were hurt in last month’s defeat at Hull FC, along with Lisone. Ackers has missed Leeds’ last three matches.

Corey Johnson, who was among the substitutes, drops out from the side which beat Leigh. Ben Littlewood retains his place in the initial squad and will make his debut if selected.

Ash Handley, who scored two tries for England against France last weekend, is back in Leeds Rhinos' squad after missing the win over Leigh a fortnight ago through concussion. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.Ash Handley, who scored two tries for England against France last weekend, is back in Leeds Rhinos' squad after missing the win over Leigh a fortnight ago through concussion. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.
Rhinos’ 21-man squad is: Lachie Miller, David Fusitu’a, Harry Newman, Paul Momirovski, Ash Handley, Brodie Croft, Matt Frawley, Mikolaj Oledzki, Andy Ackers, Rhyse Martin, Cameron Smith, Jarrod O'Connor, Sam Lisone, James McDonnell, Justin Sangare, Mickael Goudemand, Jack Sinfield, Alfie Edgell, Ned McCormack, Ben Littlewood, Sam Eseh.

