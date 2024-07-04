How to watch Leeds Rhinos v London Broncos, St Helens v Castleford Tigers & others: tv/live stream details
and live on Freeview channel 276
All six matches will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, with four of them - including Leeds Rhinos’ clash with London Broncos at AMT Headingley - also available on the competition’s streaming service SuperLeague+.
Here’s how to watch, with channel and live stream details and kick-off times.
Friday, July 5: St Helens v Castleford Tigers, Sky Sports Mix (from 7.55pm, 8pm kick-off) and SuperLeague+; Warrington Wolves v Huddersfield Giants, Sky Sports Action (from 7.30pm, 8pm kick-off); Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards, Sky Sports Arena (from 7.55pm, 8pm kick-off) and SuperLeague+.
Saturday, July 6: Leeds Rhinos v London Broncos, Sky Sports Arena (from 2.55pm, 3pm kick-off) and SuperLeague+; Hull KR v Catalans Dragons, Sky Sports Arena (from 5pm, 5.30pm kick-off).
Sunday, July 7: Salford Red Devils v Hull FC, Sky Sports Mix and Action (from 2.55pm, 3pm kick-off) and SuperLeague+.
