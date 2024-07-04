How to watch Leeds Rhinos v London Broncos, St Helens v Castleford Tigers & others: tv/live stream details

By Peter Smith
Published 4th Jul 2024
Frustratingly for fans, there’s no Thursday night Super League action this week, but three games will be played on Friday, two on Saturday and the other on Sunday afternoon.

All six matches will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, with four of them - including Leeds Rhinos’ clash with London Broncos at AMT Headingley - also available on the competition’s streaming service SuperLeague+.

Here’s how to watch, with channel and live stream details and kick-off times.

All this year's Super League games are being broadcast live on Sky Sports. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.All this year's Super League games are being broadcast live on Sky Sports. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.
Friday, July 5: St Helens v Castleford Tigers, Sky Sports Mix (from 7.55pm, 8pm kick-off) and SuperLeague+; Warrington Wolves v Huddersfield Giants, Sky Sports Action (from 7.30pm, 8pm kick-off); Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards, Sky Sports Arena (from 7.55pm, 8pm kick-off) and SuperLeague+.

Saturday, July 6: Leeds Rhinos v London Broncos, Sky Sports Arena (from 2.55pm, 3pm kick-off) and SuperLeague+; Hull KR v Catalans Dragons, Sky Sports Arena (from 5pm, 5.30pm kick-off).

Sunday, July 7: Salford Red Devils v Hull FC, Sky Sports Mix and Action (from 2.55pm, 3pm kick-off) and SuperLeague+.

