Huge blow for Leeds Rhinos as key man missing from squad named to face Hull FC
Rhinos will be without scrum-half Aidan Sezer, who is the only experienced half-back in their first team squad, after he suffered concussion in training. Teenager Jack Sinfield is set to take over for only his third senior appearance of 2023.
Second-rower James Bentley is also ruled out after a concussion in last Sunday’s defeat at Huddersfield Giants, but David Fusitu’a and James McDonnell have been included in Rhinos’ 21. Winger Fusitu’a and second-rower McDonnell both missed the game at Huddersfield because of a back spasm.
Three-quarter Nene Macdonald is also included in the initial group. He is due back from a trip to Australia to attend the birth of his child.
Rhinos’ 21-man squad is: David Fusitu’a, Harry Newman, Nene Macdonald, Ash Handley, Mikolaj Oledzki, Rhyse Martin, Cameron Smith, Jarrod O’Connor, Sam Lisone, Derrell Olpherts, Tom Holroyd, James McDonnell, Morgan Gannon, Luke Hooley, Sam Walters, Liam Tindall, Luis Roberts, James Donaldson, Jack Sinfield, Leon Ruan, Alfie Edgell.
Hull’s 21 is: Tex Hoy, Adam Swift, Liam Sutcliffe, Jake Clifford, Danny Houghton, Chris Satae, Andre Savelio, Jordan Lane, Brad Fash, Joe Lovodua, Joe Cator, Cam Scott, Jack Brown, Harvey Barron, Will Gardiner, Jamie Shaul, Scott Taylor, Nick Staveley, Brad Dwyer, Zach Jebson, Cobie Wainhouse.