How to watch Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup final: TV and streaming info, plus men's and women's deciders
England go for glory on Friday when they face holders France in the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup final.
The hosts, captained by Leeds’ Tom Halliwell and with Rhinos’ Nathan Collins and James Simpson in their squad, are aiming to make it third time lucky after losing to France in the 2013 and 2017 finals.
The wheelchair competition has attracted record crowds and a 5,000 full house is expected at Manchester Central.
Wheelchair RL has also proved a massive hit on the BBC during the current World Cup.
Is the final televised?
Like every game in the men’s women’s and wheelchair tournaments, Friday’s final will be broadcast live by the BBC.
Coverage, presented by JJ Chambers, begins at 7pm, with full match coverage from 7.30pm.
What if I miss it live?
The match will also be available on the iPlayer shortly after coverage concludes. It will also be shown on BBC Red Button One at 11pm on Friday and 9.35am on Saturday.
Are the men’s and women’s finals televised?
The wheelchair showpiece is the first of three finals inside 24 hours, with the women’s and men’s deciders both being staged at Old Trafford, Manchester, on Saturday.
The broadcast begins at 12.45pm on BBC One, with the women’s final between Australia and New Zealand kicking off 15 minutes later.
The match will be available on the BBC iPlayer shortly after it finishes and will be repeated on the Red Button at 6.55pm on Saturday and 9am Sunday.
Build-up to the men’s final, between Australia and Samoa, begins, also on BBC One, at 3.30pm ahead of a 4pm kick-off.
It will be available on the iPlayer shortly after the final whistle, with highlights on BBC Two at 6.25pm on Saturday and a full repeat on the Red Button at 9.40pm on Saturday and 11.50am the following day.