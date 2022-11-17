The hosts, captained by Leeds’ Tom Halliwell and with Rhinos’ Nathan Collins and James Simpson in their squad, are aiming to make it third time lucky after losing to France in the 2013 and 2017 finals.

The wheelchair competition has attracted record crowds and a 5,000 full house is expected at Manchester Central.

Wheelchair RL has also proved a massive hit on the BBC during the current World Cup.

All three World Cup trophies will be won this weekend. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com

Is the final televised?

Like every game in the men’s women’s and wheelchair tournaments, Friday’s final will be broadcast live by the BBC.

Coverage, presented by JJ Chambers, begins at 7pm, with full match coverage from 7.30pm.

Leeds' Nathan Collins will play for England in the wheelchair final. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com

What if I miss it live?

The match will also be available on the iPlayer shortly after coverage concludes. It will also be shown on BBC Red Button One at 11pm on Friday and 9.35am on Saturday.

Are the men’s and women’s finals televised?

The wheelchair showpiece is the first of three finals inside 24 hours, with the women’s and men’s deciders both being staged at Old Trafford, Manchester, on Saturday.

The broadcast begins at 12.45pm on BBC One, with the women’s final between Australia and New Zealand kicking off 15 minutes later.

The match will be available on the BBC iPlayer shortly after it finishes and will be repeated on the Red Button at 6.55pm on Saturday and 9am Sunday.

Build-up to the men’s final, between Australia and Samoa, begins, also on BBC One, at 3.30pm ahead of a 4pm kick-off.

