Fast and furious, the sport has wowed spectators with the skills on show at the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup, which is currently being staged in England.

The hosts’ impressive wins over Australia and Spain in their opening group matches were watched by up to 700,000 television viewers, as well as record crowds at London’s Copper Box arena.

Essentially rugby league in a wheelchair, with broadly the same rules as the ‘running’ version of the game, the sport is becoming known for its huge collisions, thrills and frequent spills, which often see players tipped out of their chair in contact.

Huge collisions are common in wheelchair RL. Australia's Cory Cannane takes a tumble trying to tackle Lewis King of England. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

England and France are favourites to meet in this month’s World Cup final, but the eight-team tournament also features newcomers USA, Spain, Wales, Scotland, Ireland and Australia.

Leeds Rhinos are the Betfred Wheelchair Challenge Cup holders and boast some of the top players in the world, including England captain Tom Halliwell, his international teammates Nathan Collins and James Simpson and Jodie Boyd-Ward, who is a member of Wales’ World Cup squad.

Here’s a guide to the fast-growing sport.

History

Leeds Rhinos and England's Nathan Collins is one of the world's best wheelchair RL players. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

This is the fourth Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup and the first to be staged alongside the men’s and women’s tournaments in the running version of the game.

England beat hosts Australia to win the inaugural tournament in 2008, but were runners-up in 2013 and 2017, being narrowly beaten by France in the both finals.

Wheelchair rugby league rules

The sport shares many of its laws with the running game. Matches are played over two 40-minute halves, on a 46-metre by 20m pitch and teams are made up of five players on the field at any one time.

leeds Rhinos' Jodie Boyd-Ward tackles Julien Penella during Wales' World Cup loss to France. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Tries are worth four points, scored by placing the ball on the ground over the goal line, or - in the case of players with limited mobility - tapping the ball on the wheel of their chair. Conversions or penalties are worth two points, with one for a drop goal. Kicks are made by punching the ball, using the fist. Teams are allowed six tackles, before having to hand over possession.

What are wheelchair rugby league tags for?

Each player wears two tags, one on each shoulder. A tackle is made when a defender removes a tag from the ball carrier’s shoulder. Tags must be replaced - using spares carried on each player’s knees - before an attacker can play-the-ball.

Who can play wheelchair rugby league?

Anyone. The sport is open to disabled and non-disabled players and men and women can play on the same teams.

Where are Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup matches being staged and how can I buy tickets?

Group matches are being held as double-headers at the Copper Box in London’s Olympic Park and the English Institute of Sport, Sheffield. The EIS will host the semi-finals, with the final at Manchester Central on Friday, November 18.