How to watch Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos plus TV/ streaming details for Wigan Warriors & Hull FC
Betfred Super League round 20 is split with three games this week and the rest being played next Thursday and Friday. Rhinos kick things off on Thursday at DIY Kitchens Stadium, Belle Vue, in a game being shown exclusively live on Sky Sports, with a 30-minute build-up to kick-off.
Live coverage of this weekend’s other matches will be shared between Sky and the competition’s own streaming service SuperLeague+. Here’s how to watch, with channel details, kick-off times and when broadcasts begin.
Thursday, July 24: Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos (8pm kick-off), Sky Sports+ main channel from 7.30pm.
Friday, July 25: Wigan Warriors v Catalans Dragons (8pm), Sky Sports Mix from 7.55pm and SuperLeague+.
Saturday, July 26: Hull FC v Huddersfield Giants (3pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 2.55pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.