How to watch Syd Hynes memorial: Leeds Rhinos stream tribute to legendary ex-player and coach

Leeds Rhinos will pay tribute to iconic former player and coach Syd Hynes at a memorial service on Thursday.

Hynes, who died in hospital in Australia last week, aged 80, scored 843 points - from 158 tries and 188 goals - in 366 appearances for Leeds between 1965 and 1976. He was the club’s first player-coach and as team boss led them to seven finals, winning them all including the Challenge Cup in 1977 and 1978.

At international level, he was a member of the last Great Britain to win an Ashes series, beating Australia on their own turf in 1970. Former teammates, players who were coached by him, opponents and fans will gather in the Howard Suite at AMT Headingley to remember the Rhinos Hall of Fame member.

Leeds great Syd Hynes, seen breaking through the Wigan defence in the early 1970s, will be remembered at AMT Headingley on Thursday. Picture by YPN.

The service is due to start at 11am, with guests asked to arrive from 10.30am. For those who can’t attend, Rhinos will broadcast the memorial live on their You Tube channel, available via this link.