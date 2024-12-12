Fans invited to memorial service for Leeds Rhinos & Great Britain rugby league icon Syd Hynes
Hynes played 366 games for Leeds from 1965-76 and coached them to seven victories in as many finals between 1975-81. He later emigrated to Australia and died in hospital in Perth this week, aged 80.
Rhinos will pay tribute to Hynes in the Howard Suite at AMT Headingley Stadium on Thursday, December 19, from 11am. The service will include archive video of Hynes - who was inducted into the club’s Hall of Fame in 2019 - and acknowledgements from former teammates and opponents.
Members of Rhinos’ players’ association have been invited to the memorial and the club are also encouraging fans and friends of Hynes to attend. To give an idea of numbers, anyone planning to be there is asked to email [email protected]. Please include ‘YES – Syd Hynes Memorial’ as the email heading.
