Fans invited to memorial service for Leeds Rhinos & Great Britain rugby league icon Syd Hynes

By Peter Smith
Published 12th Dec 2024, 12:00 BST
Leeds Rhinos fans are invited to pay their respects to iconic former player and coach Syd Hynes at a memorial service next week.

Hynes played 366 games for Leeds from 1965-76 and coached them to seven victories in as many finals between 1975-81. He later emigrated to Australia and died in hospital in Perth this week, aged 80.

placeholder image
Read More
Syd Hynes remembered: the Leeds Rhinos great who made unwanted Wembley history

Rhinos will pay tribute to Hynes in the Howard Suite at AMT Headingley Stadium on Thursday, December 19, from 11am. The service will include archive video of Hynes - who was inducted into the club’s Hall of Fame in 2019 - and acknowledgements from former teammates and opponents.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Coach Syd Hynes, in dark suit, celebrates with the Leeds team after their Challenge Cup final win at Wembley in 1978. Picture by Steve Riding.placeholder image
Coach Syd Hynes, in dark suit, celebrates with the Leeds team after their Challenge Cup final win at Wembley in 1978. Picture by Steve Riding.

Members of Rhinos’ players’ association have been invited to the memorial and the club are also encouraging fans and friends of Hynes to attend. To give an idea of numbers, anyone planning to be there is asked to email [email protected]. Please include ‘YES – Syd Hynes Memorial’ as the email heading.

Related topics:Great BritainRhinosLeedsPerthAustralia

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice