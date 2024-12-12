Leeds Rhinos fans are invited to pay their respects to iconic former player and coach Syd Hynes at a memorial service next week.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hynes played 366 games for Leeds from 1965-76 and coached them to seven victories in as many finals between 1975-81. He later emigrated to Australia and died in hospital in Perth this week, aged 80.

Rhinos will pay tribute to Hynes in the Howard Suite at AMT Headingley Stadium on Thursday, December 19, from 11am. The service will include archive video of Hynes - who was inducted into the club’s Hall of Fame in 2019 - and acknowledgements from former teammates and opponents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coach Syd Hynes, in dark suit, celebrates with the Leeds team after their Challenge Cup final win at Wembley in 1978. Picture by Steve Riding.

Members of Rhinos’ players’ association have been invited to the memorial and the club are also encouraging fans and friends of Hynes to attend. To give an idea of numbers, anyone planning to be there is asked to email [email protected]. Please include ‘YES – Syd Hynes Memorial’ as the email heading.