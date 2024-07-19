How to watch Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR, Hull FC v Wigan Warriors & others: kick-off time, tv/live stream details
Three Betfred Super League games take place tonight (Friday) and two on Saturday, including Leeds Rhinos’ home clash with Hull KR. Castleford Tigers have a rare Sunday afternoon home fixture, against Catalans Dragons.
All six games will be broadcast live on Sky Sports and four of them are also available as they happen on the competition’s streaming service SuperLeague+. Here’s how to watch, including channel and live stream details and kick-off times.
Friday, July 19: Huddersfield Giants v Salford Red Devils (7.45pm kick-off), Sky Sports Mix from 7.40pm and SuperLeague+; St Helens v Warrington Wolves (8pm), Sky Sports Action from 7.30pm; Leigh Leopards v London Broncos (8.05pm), Sky Showcase from 8pm and SuperLeague+.
Saturday, July 20: Hull FC v Wigan Warriors (2pm), Sky Sports Arena from 1.55pm and SuperLeague+; Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR (3pm), Sky Sports Action from 2.30pm.
Sunday, July 21: Castleford Tigers v Catalans Dragons (3pm), Sky Sports Action from 2.55pm and SuperLeague+.
