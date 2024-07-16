Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Match officials have been named for this weekend’s top-flight matches.

Liam Moore is the man in the middle for Leeds Rhinos’ home Betfred Super League showdown with Hull KR on Saturday, with Ben Thaler as his video assistant. It is Moore’s third appointment to a Rhinos game this year.

Chris Kendall has been in charge of six Leeds games, Aaron Moore four, Jack Smith three and Liam Rush, Grant and Marcus Griffiths one each. The full list of Super League appointments this weekend is: Huddersfield Giants v Salford Red Devils - Jack Smith (video, James Vella); St Helens v Warrington Wolves - Chris Kendall (video, Liam Moore); Leigh Leopards v London Broncos - Liam Rush (video, Marcus Griffiths); Hull FC v Wigan Warriors - Aaron Moore (video, Jack Smith); Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR - Liam Moore (video, Ben Thaler); Castleford Tigers v Catalans Dragons - Marcus Griffiths (video, Aaron Moore).