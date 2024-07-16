Referees named for Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR, Hull FC v Wigan Warriors, St Helens v Warrington Wolves & others

By Peter Smith
Published 16th Jul 2024, 17:50 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Match officials have been named for this weekend’s top-flight matches.

Liam Moore is the man in the middle for Leeds Rhinos’ home Betfred Super League showdown with Hull KR on Saturday, with Ben Thaler as his video assistant. It is Moore’s third appointment to a Rhinos game this year.

Read More
Read more: How Leeds Rhinos' Super League coaches did in 1st game and their over...

Chris Kendall has been in charge of six Leeds games, Aaron Moore four, Jack Smith three and Liam Rush, Grant and Marcus Griffiths one each. The full list of Super League appointments this weekend is: Huddersfield Giants v Salford Red Devils - Jack Smith (video, James Vella); St Helens v Warrington Wolves - Chris Kendall (video, Liam Moore); Leigh Leopards v London Broncos - Liam Rush (video, Marcus Griffiths); Hull FC v Wigan Warriors - Aaron Moore (video, Jack Smith); Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR - Liam Moore (video, Ben Thaler); Castleford Tigers v Catalans Dragons - Marcus Griffiths (video, Aaron Moore).

Related topics:RefereesHull KRWigan WarriorsHull FCWarrington WolvesSt HelensJack Smith

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice