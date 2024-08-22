How to watch Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons, Super League returns to BBC TV for Wigan Warriors v Hull FC

By Peter Smith
Published 22nd Aug 2024, 20:35 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2024, 20:39 BST
Here's how to watch this weekend's Super League matches. Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com.Here's how to watch this weekend's Super League matches. Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com.
Here's how to watch this weekend's Super League matches. Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com.
Super League will be available to watch across various TV channels and streaming services this weekend, including the BBC.

Here’s how to watch this weekend’s matches, with Leeds Rhinos facing Catalans Dragons in one of Sky Sports’ main games and the BBC featuring Wigan Warriors v Hull FC.

Friday, August 23: Castleford Tigers v Warrington Wolves (8pm kick-off) - Sky Sports+ red button from 8pm and SuperLeague+; Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons - Sky Sports+ main channel from 8pm.

Saturday, August 24: St Helens v Hull KR (3pm) - Sky Sports+ main channel from (2.30pm); Salford Red Devils v Huddersfield Giants (5.30pm) - Sky Sports+ red button from 5.25pm and SuperLeague+.

Sunday, August 25: London Broncos v Leigh Leopards (3pm) - Sky Sports+ red button from 3pm and SuperLeague+; Wigan Warriors v Hull FC (3pm) - Sky Sports+ red button from 3pm, SuperLeague+ and BBC red button/iPlayer.

