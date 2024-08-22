How to watch Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons, Super League returns to BBC TV for Wigan Warriors v Hull FC
Here’s how to watch this weekend’s matches, with Leeds Rhinos facing Catalans Dragons in one of Sky Sports’ main games and the BBC featuring Wigan Warriors v Hull FC.
Friday, August 23: Castleford Tigers v Warrington Wolves (8pm kick-off) - Sky Sports+ red button from 8pm and SuperLeague+; Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons - Sky Sports+ main channel from 8pm.
Saturday, August 24: St Helens v Hull KR (3pm) - Sky Sports+ main channel from (2.30pm); Salford Red Devils v Huddersfield Giants (5.30pm) - Sky Sports+ red button from 5.25pm and SuperLeague+.
Sunday, August 25: London Broncos v Leigh Leopards (3pm) - Sky Sports+ red button from 3pm and SuperLeague+; Wigan Warriors v Hull FC (3pm) - Sky Sports+ red button from 3pm, SuperLeague+ and BBC red button/iPlayer.
