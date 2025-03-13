How to watch Leeds Rhinos Challenge Cup tie at St Helens and why it's not on BBC TV

BBC TV viewers will be denied a chance to watch two of rugby league’s biggest clubs in knockout action this weekend.

Live coverage will be available from two Betfred Challenge Cup fourth round matches, including Leeds Rhinos’ huge clash at St Helens on Friday, but fans will have to hunt around to find the action. Under a television deal which began last season, the BBC have rights to show live pictures from 15 men’s Super League games - 10 on television and five streamed - but network coverage of the Challenge Cup begins at the quarter-final stage, which takes place next month.

The BBC will feature two live ties from the last-eight, plus both semi-finals and the men’s and women’s finals at Wembley on Saturday, June 7. Before then, the BBC will broadcast one fourth round tie, when Hull FC visit holders Wigan Warriors on Saturday (5.45pm kick-off), but only on the iPlayer and Red Button. Rhinos fans can still tune into live coverage of their game at Saints (8pm), via The Sportsman YouTube channel.