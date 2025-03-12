Number seven Matt Frawley has been ruled out of the Betfred Challenge Cup fourth round after suffering concussion against Catalans Dragons last Saturday, but full-back Lachie Miller could be available for the first time this season. If Miller starts, coach Brad Arthur will have to decide whether to play Jake Connor alongside stand-off Brodie Croft or use Jack Sinfield - a natural scrum-half - in that role.

With Miller having not played since last September, the coach also wants a back-up plan in case he can’t get through 80 punishing minutes. Alfie Edgell, a specialist full-back, is in Leeds’ initial 21-man squad, but if Sinfield is on the bench he could come into the halves with Connor reverting to full-back. Here’s how Rhinos might line up.