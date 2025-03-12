Number seven Matt Frawley has been ruled out of the Betfred Challenge Cup fourth round after suffering concussion against Catalans Dragons last Saturday, but full-back Lachie Miller could be available for the first time this season. If Miller starts, coach Brad Arthur will have to decide whether to play Jake Connor alongside stand-off Brodie Croft or use Jack Sinfield - a natural scrum-half - in that role.
With Miller having not played since last September, the coach also wants a back-up plan in case he can’t get through 80 punishing minutes. Alfie Edgell, a specialist full-back, is in Leeds’ initial 21-man squad, but if Sinfield is on the bench he could come into the halves with Connor reverting to full-back. Here’s how Rhinos might line up.
1. Challenge Cup fourth round
How Leeds Rhinos could line up against St Helens. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
2. Full-back: Lachie Miller
Coach Brad Arthur says Miller will be back either on Friday or against Wigan Warriors eight days later, having been on the injury list since last September. Photo: Tony Johnson
3. Wing: Riley Lumb
The youngster is in good form and was Rhinos' best player last week. Photo: Steve Riding
4. Centre: Harry Newman
There is some competition with Ethan Clark-Wood up and running, but it'll be a shock if the England man misses out. Photo: Tony Johnson
5. Centre: Ash Handley
Guaranteed a place in the team when fit; the only question is whether he should revert to wing, but Brad Arthur is unlikely to make a change. Photo: Tony Johnson
6. Wing: Ryan Hall
Missed out with a rib injury last week, but will return if given the all-clear. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com