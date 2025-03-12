Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 and bench for Challenge Cup tie at St Helens

By Peter Smith
Published 12th Mar 2025, 17:38 BST
Updated 12th Mar 2025, 17:53 BST
There are big decisions to be made at full-back, scrum-half and on the bench as Leeds Rhinos prepare for Friday’s trip to St Helens.

Number seven Matt Frawley has been ruled out of the Betfred Challenge Cup fourth round after suffering concussion against Catalans Dragons last Saturday, but full-back Lachie Miller could be available for the first time this season. If Miller starts, coach Brad Arthur will have to decide whether to play Jake Connor alongside stand-off Brodie Croft or use Jack Sinfield - a natural scrum-half - in that role.

With Miller having not played since last September, the coach also wants a back-up plan in case he can’t get through 80 punishing minutes. Alfie Edgell, a specialist full-back, is in Leeds’ initial 21-man squad, but if Sinfield is on the bench he could come into the halves with Connor reverting to full-back. Here’s how Rhinos might line up.

How Leeds Rhinos could line up against St Helens.

1. Challenge Cup fourth round

How Leeds Rhinos could line up against St Helens. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Coach Brad Arthur says Miller will be back either on Friday or against Wigan Warriors eight days later, having been on the injury list since last September.

2. Full-back: Lachie Miller

Coach Brad Arthur says Miller will be back either on Friday or against Wigan Warriors eight days later, having been on the injury list since last September. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
The youngster is in good form and was Rhinos' best player last week.

3. Wing: Riley Lumb

The youngster is in good form and was Rhinos' best player last week. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
There is some competition with Ethan Clark-Wood up and running, but it'll be a shock if the England man misses out.

4. Centre: Harry Newman

There is some competition with Ethan Clark-Wood up and running, but it'll be a shock if the England man misses out. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Guaranteed a place in the team when fit; the only question is whether he should revert to wing, but Brad Arthur is unlikely to make a change.

5. Centre: Ash Handley

Guaranteed a place in the team when fit; the only question is whether he should revert to wing, but Brad Arthur is unlikely to make a change. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Missed out with a rib injury last week, but will return if given the all-clear.

6. Wing: Ryan Hall

Missed out with a rib injury last week, but will return if given the all-clear. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:St HelensCatalans Dragons
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice