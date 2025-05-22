Armchair viewers can watch Leeds Rhinos’ big derby at Castleford Tigers this weekend free of charge, without needing a subscription service.

As well as the usual coverage via Sky Sports and the competition’s own streaming channel SuperLeague+, the match will be shown live on the BBC Sport website, with a full replay later on the red button.

Live coverage was originally scheduled for the BBC red button, but now the Scottish FA Cup final will be shown in that slot instead. The full Super League game will be on the red button ‘as live’ from 7pm.b It is the first of successive Saturday derbies for Rhinos who play host to Wakefield Trinity a week later in a game which will be featured on BBC 2.

Here's how to watch live coverage of this weekend's Super League matches. Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com.

Rhinos are bidding to complete three successive wins for the first time this season, while Tigers are on a high from last Sunday’s 48-16 hammering of Salford Red Devils. Trinity are at home to Salford on Sunday afternoon in a game streamed on the Sky Sports+ red button. Here’s how to watch this weekend’s Betfred Super League round 12 matches, with channel information, kick-off times and when coverage begins.

Thursday, May 22: Leigh Leopards v Hull FC (8pm kick-off), Sky Sports+ red button from 7.55pm and SuperLeague+.

Friday, May 23: Huddersfield Giants v St Helens (8pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 7.55pm and SuperLeague+; Warrington Wolves v Hull KR (8pm), Sky Sports Action from 7.30pm.

Saturday, May 24: Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos (2.30pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 2.25pm, BBC Red Button from 2.25pm and SuperLeague+; Catalans Dragons v Wigan Warriors (5.30pm), Sky Sports Action from 5pm.

Sunday, May 25: Wakefield Trinity v Salford Red Devils (3pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 2.55pm and SuperLeague+.