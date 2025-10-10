Nine months of effort comes down to 80 minutes at Old Trafford tomorrow (Saturday) when Hull KR take on Wigan Warriors in the biggest game of the season.

The Betfred Super League Grand Final is a repeat of last year’s showcase which Wigan won 9-2. The defending champions are aiming for a third successive victory at Old Trafford while Hull KR could become the first new name on the trophy since Leeds Rhinos 21 years ago.

The Robins already have the Challenge Cup and league leaders’ shield in their trophy cabinet and won 10-6 at Wigan in the regular season, but Warriors triumphed 28-12 on their opponents turf in April.

Hull KR face Wigan Warriors at Old Trafford on Saturday in a repeat of last year's Grand Final. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Build-up to the Grand Final begins on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports+ at 5pm on Saturday, with the game kicking off an hour later. The showpiece will also be shown live on the competition’s streaming service SuperLeague+ for a one-off match fee of £7.99. BBC 2 will broadcast an hour of Grand Final highlights from 1pm on Sunday.

RL Commercial say, excluding Grand Finals, last Saturday’s joint live coverage of Hull KR’s win against St Helens on Sky Sports and BBC Two produced the best viewing figures for a Super League play-off in the 28 seasons since their introduction in 1998.