How to watch elimination play-offs including Warrington Wolves v St Helens as Super League returns to BBC

Super League is back on the BBC this weekend as the play-offs begin.

Friday’s opening elimination semi-final, between Salford Red Devils and Leigh Leopards, will be shown live on the main Sky Sports+ channel - without viewers needing to access the red button - and the competition’s streaming service SuperLeague+. The following evening, St Helens travel to Warrington Wolves for a tie which is available on free to air television. It will also be covered live on the Sky Sports+ main channel and Super League+.