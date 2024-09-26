How to watch elimination play-offs including Warrington Wolves v St Helens as Super League returns to BBC
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Friday’s opening elimination semi-final, between Salford Red Devils and Leigh Leopards, will be shown live on the main Sky Sports+ channel - without viewers needing to access the red button - and the competition’s streaming service SuperLeague+. The following evening, St Helens travel to Warrington Wolves for a tie which is available on free to air television. It will also be covered live on the Sky Sports+ main channel and Super League+.
Here’s how to watch this week’s Betfred Super League play-offs, including kick-off times and when coverage begins.
Friday, September 27: Salford Red Devils v Leigh Leopards (8pm), Sky Sports+ main channel from 7.30pm, Main Event from 8pm and SuperLeague+.
Saturday, September 28: Warrington Wolves v St Helens (5.30pm), Sky Sports+ main channel from 5pm; BBC2 from 5.15pm and SuperLeague+.
