Sinfield will be at Headingley when Rhinos face St Helens on Friday and is also taking part in a series of events across the country.

The seven-time Grand Final-winning captain is Rhinos’ record points and goals scorer and the third-highest in rugby league history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now assistant-coach with the England rugby union side, he has become a household name through his fund-raising efforts in support of former teammate Rob Burrow and others suffering from the terminal illness motor neurone disease.

Kevin Sinfield carries Rob Burrow over the finish line of the Leeds marathon. Picture by Steve Riding.

Since Burrow was diagnosed in 2019, Sinfield has undertaken a series of gruelling challenges including seven marathons in seven days, runs from Leicester to Leeds in 24 hours and Edinburgh to Manchester in a week and this month’s Rob Burrow Marathon, when he pushed his wheelchair-bound friend around the hilly course.

Friday’s signing event will be held in the Long Bar, at Headingley, from 5-7pm and access is for people with a valid membership card or match ticket only. The queue will close at 6.45pm. Books can be purchased from the Long Bar before joining the queue and Sinfield will be signing copies of The Extra Mile only, not other memorabilia.

Other events on Sinfield’s book tour include:

Kevin Sinfield and Rob Burrow after Leeds' win in the 2012 Super League Grand Final. Picture by Steve Riding.

Tuesday, May 23.

1-3pm, public signing - Manchester. Venue: Waterstones, Arndale Centre, Market Street, M4 3AQ. Book here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

6.30pm, in conversation with Sally Nugent, Manchester. Venue: St Ann’s Church, St Ann Street, Manchester, M2 7LF. Book here.

Wednesday May 24.

6.30pm, in conversation with Jamie Jones-Buchanan, York. Venue: Ebor Suite, York Racecourse, Racecourse Road York YO23 1EX . Book here.Thursday, May 25.1-3pm ASDA, public signing, Leeds. Venue: Owlcotes Shopping Centre, Stanningley, Leeds, LS28 6AR.

6.30pm, in conversation with Rob Oates. Venue: Howard Suite, Headingley Stadium. Book here.

Friday May 26.

12.30-2.30pm, public signing, Farsley. Venue: Truman Books, 95 Town St, Farsley, Pudsey, LS28 5HX. Book here.

Saturday, May 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

12.45-2.45pm, match day signing, Twickenham. Venue: England Rugby Store, Twickenham Stadium, 200 Whitton Road, Twickenham, TW2 7RE

Tuesday, May 30.12.30pm Public signing, London. Venue: Waterstones, Leadenhall Market. Book here.