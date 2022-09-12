'Hope, expectation and excitment': Leeds Rhinos report record demand for semi-final tickets

Wigan finished second in the table, three places above Leeds and are unbeaten at home, but chief executive Gary Hetherington reckons it could be a “really special” night for Rhinos.

“When we compare to previous occasions, there has been a terrific demand for tickets,” Hetherington said.

“We have already sold over 2,000 in effectively the first 24 hours. I think that’s unprecedented, I don’t think we’ve ever done that in the past so quickly.

Rhinos are expecting a huge away following this week. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

“That is a really good indicator we are going to be taking a terrific support across the Pennines this week and we are full of hope and expectation and excitement.”

Leeds have not been to a Grand Final since 2017 when they won their eighth Super League title.

Rhinos qualified for the semi-finals with a 20-10 win at Catalans last Friday and Hetherington said: “We’ve had many memorable nights and the trip to Perpignan last week ranks among the best, to go there missing quite a number of key players and come away with an outstanding victory.

Coach Rohan Smith, pictured and his team are grateful for the support they've received this year, says Gary Hetheirngon. Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com.

“I am hoping we are going to take a really big support to Wigan, I think that is important.

“All the players after the Catalans game were saying how much of a difference that support made.

“If we can take 3,000 people to Wigan on Friday night, I think that will be a real boost for [coach] Rohan Smith and all the team.”

This season has echoes of 10 years ago when Rhinos finished fifth and won at Catalans Dragons and Wigan en-route to beating Warrington Wolves at Old Trafford.

Rhinos have beaten Wigan this season. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

“It is going to be a really big night,” Hetherington added of this week’s knockout tie.

“We have done it from fifth twice before and we are capable of doing it again.

“We know what’s in front of us, they are a very tough team to beat at Wigan, but having said that, we had a pretty good victory against them a few weeks ago.