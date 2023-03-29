Tigers’ interim-boss has admitted the 38-0 home loss to Warrington Wolves last week harmed his hopes of getting the job on a permanent basis.

But winger/full-back Eden insisted: “A lot of the boys think he’s a good coach, me included. We just need to come up with some results for him, because it’s not going to look good if we don’t.”

That is easier said than done with Tigers facing a trip to Catalans Dragons on Saturday.

Greg Eden passes during Tigers' home loss to Warrington. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

They will be smarting from their first defeat of the season, at Leeds Rhinos last time out and Eden warned: “Catalans away is always tough.

“We are going to have to roll our sleeves up and give it our all. If we can bounce back this week and show some resilience and complete and do things [Last] is asking for in training, hopefully it’ll be a close game and we can give them something they won’t expect.”

Of how they gain that “resilience”, Eden stressed: “It has to come from within, a few senior players stepping up and showing it and maybe it follows off the back of that.

Tigers' Greg Eden. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“It’s not as if we’re not trying, some things are not going our way at the minute and it’s hard to put your finger on why, but if you keep putting your best effort in it is going to change sooner or later.”

He added: “Sometimes we are just looking at each other for answers and wondering where it’s going wrong, but I think a big part of it is us all sticking together and hopefully we should come out the other end.”

One thing Tigers need to do better is complete their sets. Eden said: “We’re staying in the arm wrestle for a while and the first chance we get in good ball attack or anywhere in their half we are coming up with errors and giving them the ball back.

“They are marching us back down field and all of a sudden we’re on the back foot so a big one we’ve been concentrating on is completing when we do get in good areas.”