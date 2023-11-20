New Leeds Rhinos players check in as former stars visit old Headingley stamping ground

Two more new faces have checked in with Leeds Rhinos, while some familiar names revisited their old haunt.

Overseas recruits Matt Frawley and Mickael Goudemand are both now in Leeds and fellow off-season signing Lachie Miller is due to join them tomorrow (Tuesday).

Frawley, a half-back signed from Canberra Raiders, jetted into England on Saturday and forward Goudemand, whose previous club was Catalans Dragons, arrived the same day.

Jim Fallon, who scored 72 tries in 84 games for Leeds from 1992-96, among the former stars who attended the Rhinos Players Association annual lunch at Headingley on Sunday.

Former players - all of them Grand Final winners - Matt Diskin, Jamie Peacock, Gareth Ellis (standing), Richie Mathers, Chris Clarkson (standing) and Barrie McDermott at the Rhinos Players Association lunch.

Fallon, signed from Bath Rugby Union club, was a try scorer against Wigan at Wembley in 1994, as well as featuring in Leeds’ defeat to the same opposition in the following year’s Challenge Cup final.He played in the first Super League season before returning to rugby union with Richmond and ended his career back at Bath. Fallon was among a record 370 guests at the players’ association event, which was held for the 32nd time.

The oldest former player was stand-off/scrum-half Eric Horsman, aged 89. Signed from Bramley Old Boys Rugby Union Club in 1959, he went on to score 10 tries in 36 appearances and was a travelling reserve for the 1961 Championship-winning side.

Guests from other clubs included Rugby League Lions Ian Brooke, Jim Mills, George Nichols and Mick Stevenson.

New Rhinos Players Association president Alan Smith, left, with current Leeds winger Ash Handley and Jim Fallon who starred for the club in the 1990s.

There was a special tribute to former full-back and president of the players’ association Bev Risman OBE, who died this year. Legendary Leeds and Great Britain winger Alan Smith was announced as the association’s new president.

Community rugby league stalwart Sam Horner received the Joe Warham Award for his contribution to the sport in Leeds. Horner, known for mock try-scoring runs in front of the South Stand at half-time in Rhinos home fixtures, helped establish the West Leeds community club and has worked tirelessly for the foundation to develop the game across the city.

Foundation chief executive Bob Bowman paid tribute to Horner’s contribution to rugby league in Leeds before he received the trophy from John Warham, son of former Leeds secretary Joe Warham.

John Warham travels from his home in Norwich to attend most Rhinos home games as a member of the Headingley Taverners’ Club. Past winners of the award include Bill Carter, Arthur Clues, John Holmes, Lewis Jones, Bev Risman, Harry Jepson, Ray Batten, Kevin Sinfield and Julie Bush.