Six-time Grand Final winner Ryan Hall is back in blue and amber for his 19th season as a professional player, but what became of the prospects he joined Leeds Rhinos alongside 18 years ago?

Hall was confirmed as a member of Rhinos’ academy squad in August, 2006 and made his first team debut the following May. He left to join Sydney Roosters at the end of 2019 and signed for Hull KR two years later.

A Grand Finalist last year, Hall was among 11 players recruited for Rhinos’ youth side at the end of 2006 and three of them went on to become a Super League champion, with another playing against Rhinos at Old Trafford. Ben Jones-Bishop made his debut 11 months after Hall and was a Grand Final winner in 2011 and 2012. He later played in the top-flight for Salford and Wakefield Trinity and is still going with Sheffield Eagles.

Leeds Rhinos' academy signings for 2007, seen the previous August, were back-row from left, Joe Howey (Hunslet Parkside), John Elkington (Milford), Danny Lawton (East Leeds), Ben Jones-Bishop (Queens), Chris Clarkson (East Leeds), Ryan Hall (Oulton Raiders). Front-row, Jodie Broughton (Queens), Simon Brown (Lock Lane), Paul McShane (Hunslet Parkside), David Leeke (York Acorn) and Matthew Fox (Hunslet Parkside). Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Chris Clarkson retired last year after a spell with York Knights, having played in Super League for Leeds, Widnes Vikings, Hull KR and Castleford. He also played in the 2011 and 2012 Old Trafford victories.

Paul McShane has signed for York in 2025, after being Man of Steel in 2020 and a Grand Final runner-up with Castleford three years earlier. He also played in Super League for Hull FC, Widnes and Wakefield.

The other member of the 2006 cohort to feature in Super League was Jodie Broughton, with Hull, Salford, Huddersfield Giants and Catalans Dragons. Of the rest, Danny Lawton Keighley Cougars, Hemel Stags), Simon Brown (Doncaster, Sheffield, York, Halifax, Dewsbury Rams), Matthew Fox (Dewsbury, Hunslet), Joe Howey (Hunslet) and David Leeke (York) all played professionally, whale John Elkington returned to his amateur club Milford after leaving Leeds.