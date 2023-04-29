Peter Smith's England player ratings: Leeds Rhinos man gets 9 in huge win over France

Leeds Rhinos’ Ash Handley celebrated his Test debut with a hat-trick of tries and as many assists as England’s men crushed France 64-0 at Warrington on Saturday.

The scoreline exactly matched England women’s in the opening game of the double-header against France, watched by a total crowd of 8,422.

Handley and captain George Williams were a devastating combination, each setting up the other’s treble.

Winger Handley was one of two Rhinos players in Ebgland’s starting lineup,alongside prop Tom Holroyd, who got through two solid stints in a strong team display.

Handley touched down from Williams’ kick after just four minutes, but France gave as good as they got for the opening quarter, until Harry Smith went over from a break by Jake Wardle.

Wardle had been receiving treatment moments earlier after he and opponent Paul Marcon crashed through an advertising board as they chased a kick behind France’s line.

Moments later, Ethan Havard dashed over from Morgan Smithies’ pass; then eight minutes before the break Danny Walker landed a 40-20 and which led to Wardle crossing from Jack Welsby’s offload.

Handley - playing on the right - made a terrific run in the set from the restart and Williams was in support to become England’s fifth try scorer.

Williams returned the favour on the final play of the half with a cut-out pass to create Handley’s second touchdown.

That double-act dominated the second-half, combining again to resume the scoring, after 53 minutes, when Handley again provided the final pass for his skipper.

That was followed by Williams kicking to the corner for Handley to take and complete his hat-trick.

For a change, Williams sent Kai Pearce-Paul in for the next try; but normal service resumed when the stand-off completed his hat-trick from Handley’s pass with 14 minutes left.

France held out until the final play when Walker, who had replaced Smith, crossed off a break by Smithies and Williams converted to complete the scoring.

