In front of a crowd of 6,320, Myler provided the final pass for two tries, Bentley set up one and scored another McDonnell came off the bench to cross late on.

Bentley’s try was the best of the game, the second-rower - who played the full 80 - running across the defence before slicing through a gap.

He also displayed admirable restraint not to react after being shoved a couple of times by Jamaica centre Jacob Ogden.

Leeds' Ireland full-back Richie Myler loses the ball in a tackle by ex-Rhinos opposite number Ben Jones-Bishop, of Jamaica. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com .

McDonnell showed some encouraging touches, making one break, finishing strongly for his try and forcing an error with strong defence.

Ireland ran in 10 tries and would have won by a greater margin but for some wayward goal kicking by Ed Chamberlain who landed only one of five attempts - hitting a post three times - before Joe Keyes took over to kick three from five.

Ogden just failed to reach Kieran Rush’s kick over the line at 0-0, but that was Jamaica’s only real chance.

Louis Senior, George King, Brendan O’Hagan and Chamberlain crossed in the first half as Ireland opened an 18-2 interval lead, but Jamaica’s spirited defence didn’t make it easy for the Wolfhounds.

Innes Senior of Ireland is tackled by Jamaica captain Ashton Golding. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

Mo Agoro, who began his career in Leeds’ academy - produced a superb tackle to shove Innes Senior into touch and Ben Jones-Bishop, another ex-Rhinos man, forced a knock-on from the same player over the line.

Innes Senior, Toby King and Louis Senior all crossed before Jamaica ran out of steam in the final seven minutes, conceding tries to McDonnell, Bentley and Frankie Halton.

Even so, they received a tremendous ovation at the end and the biggest cheer of the afternoon came after the half-time hooter when Liam Rush booted a long-range penalty for Jamaica’s first World Cup points.

Jamaica: B Jones-Bishop, Agoro, Johnson, Ogden, Young, Woodburn-Hall, Rush, Andrade, Golding, Lawrence, Wallace, Bailey, Brown. Subs A Jones-Bishop, Ho, Tomlinson, Peltier.

Jamaica and Ireland line up ahead of their World Cup clash at Headingley. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

Ireland: Myler, L Senior, Chamberlain, T King, I Senior, Keary, Keyes, Byrne, O’Hagan, Jolliffe, Bentley, Halton, G King. Subs Rushton, McDonnell, Cook, Hasson.

Referee: Ben Casty (France).

